New management could be coming to Laredo Animal Care facility

New management could be coming to a local animal shelter.

The Laredo Animal Care Facility veterinarian Dr. Sandra Leyendecker says the city has already interviewed a strong candidate for the position.

The candidate is still going through the vetting process; however, they say she is a good fit for the job.

The shelter still encourages the public to help find dogs and cats a loving home.

Dr. Leyendecker says there are nearly 40 dogs that have already been spayed, neutered, and are on heartworm prevention ready for adoption.

The shelter is in the process of constructing a cat facility that will house up to 50 cats.

She encourages the public to continue doing their part in spaying and neutering pets.

