New baby penguin hatches at Prague Zoo

Prague Zoo in the Czech Republic has a new penguin to show off to its visitors.

After several attempts to hatch penguins at the zoo, the baby Humboldt penguin was born on October 18th.

The last penguin born to the colony at Prague Zoo was back in 2016.

The penguin nest is in a specially designed pavilion at the zoo which mimics conditions in the wild.

Handlers weighed the fluffy little bird which tipped the scales at only 1.4 ounces.

They also performed a test to determine its gender, and when the results are back the baby will be named.

Humboldt penguins are native to coastal Chile and Peru.

They can live as long as 20 years in captivity, weigh about nine pounds and stand about two feet tall when fully grown.