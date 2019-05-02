New judges still have not heard immigration cases

Two new immigration judges appointed from Laredo to help deal with the huge backlog of immigration cases haven't been able to hear any of those cases because after two months they still haven't officially been hired.

After the swearing in of two immigration judges from Laredo, Congressman Henry Cuellar says he received a letter stating that those hires have been frozen because they have run out of money due to interrupter costs.

A few months ago, it was reported that more than 200 federal judges were sworn in to help out with the back log of immigration cases being heard.

Melissa Joy Garcia and Elizabeth Martinez from Laredo are a part of that group.

Earlier this week Congressman Cuellar spoke about the issue with acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan during a house appropriations subcommittee where he stresses the need to fund these judges teams.

Congressman Cuellar says they have not been able to hire any of the judges added.

It's unclear if this has affected any of the current backlog in immigration cases.

Cuellar says, “So we haven't hired any of the judges that we added, so we keep talking about adding judges but there is a freeze on the judges we added in February, so I wish you would talk to them and make sure that they make it as a supplemental."

Right now there are approximately over 800,000 cases waiting to be heard nationwide.