New ballistic system lands three people in jail

A new ballistic system has landed three people in jail.

The National Integrated Ballistic Information Network or Nibin system was implemented at the Laredo Police Department about two months ago.

It's the only interstate automated ballistic imaging network in operation in the nation.

Thanks to the new system, Laredo Police were able to successfully prosecute three suspects wanted in connection to a shooting that happened back in May.

The new equipment can also be used by the Webb County Sheriff's Office and the District Attorney's Office.