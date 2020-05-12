New COVID-19 complication related in children

A new child syndrome related to COVID-19 is starting to spring up across the country.



It's still very rare and mysterious, but there are known symptoms that the local health authority wants the public to be aware of.

Several New York children have perished from a new COVID-19 related complication.

It's called the "pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome associated with COVID-19."



It's reported that New York may have around 100 cases. As of Tuesday there are three deaths with two under investigation.



It's said that other states are also seeing cases come up, however Texas is not among that group.



The United States isn't alone in this because reports of the new syndrome are also in Britain, Italy, and Spain.



A teenage boy from England has reportedly lost his life in relation to it, which shows that children and teenagers are contracting the syndrome.



During Monday's media briefing, Laredo Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino brought this information forward because he believes the public needs to be aware.



He says the syndrome can attack multiple organs, impair heart function, weaken heart arteries, and make blood thicker.



Symptoms are: fever, stomach pain, rash, vomiting, diarrhea, red eyes, and swollen lymph nodes.

Reports show that symptoms are similar to the kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome.

If you notice any of these symptoms in your children or teenager, you are advised to follow up with your doctor immediately.