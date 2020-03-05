Robert Eads first act as City Manager

We are now hearing from the man has been selected as our new City Manager, Robert Eads.

Wednesday night, City Council voted six to two in favor of former Co-Interim City Manager Robert Eads taking the job.

Mayor Pete Saenz attempted to veto that decision, but it was overturned.

Eads and former planning director Samuel Selman were interviewed one last time by council.

Things got heated during District 7 Councilman George Altgelt's questioning period, which mainly involved Eads's ethics.

District 5 Councilwoman Nelly Vielma and Mayor Pete Saenz also put Eads through the ringer. In the end he came out victorious.

We caught up with Eads as he starts his first day in the shoes of a City Manager. He says he's grateful for the questions and conversations because this is a position that needs the best of the best, and now it's time to move forward.

"I'm at least going to work hard to build that back. It was a tough struggle to get to this point but right now it's getting everybody back together and saying, look, let's for the greater good, for the citizens of our community put all of our weapons together, come together as one and work with them in mind. Forget about our personal interests. Forget about people, and personalities. Remember those people out there, the taxpayers, because they're watching us. We need to be doing a much better service for them."

We asked Eads about the City Manager package that was decided, but as of our interview he says they hadn't discussed it.

Wednesday night, council was set to discuss it but they decided to not take action.

Eads's first action as a City Manager was to appoint former Co-Interim City Manager Rosario Cabello as his deputy City Manager.