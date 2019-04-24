New Harvest Christian Academy hosting glow in the dark run

A local Christian school is asking community members to lace up your neon shoes and grab your glow sticks for a fundraising event.

New Harvest Christian Academy opened its doors back in July 2010.

Their belief is that education is not only simply teaching the basic fundamentals of everyday life but also embrace evolving as a person with the necessary divine components.

The school educates students from pre-k all the way to 12th grade.

This weekend the school is hosting a five K Glow in the Dark Run.

The event will take place on Friday, April 26th at North Central Park.

The children’s run will start at 8 p.m.; meanwhile, the adult race will start at 8:30 p.m.

Admission for the event is $10 for kids to run.

The first 20 kids to cross the finish line will get a medal.

Proceeds from the event will go back to the school.