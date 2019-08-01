New LBJ Ninth Grade Campus to open this year

Freshmen will now have a fresh new start to their high school career thanks to a new campus.

File photo: LBJ main campus

Ninth graders attending Lyndon B Johnson High School will be stepping into a whole new campus this upcoming school year.

The new building will be the last one built with money granted to UISD under the 2013 school bond.

The new ninth-grade campus will be located right next to current LBJ High School campus in south Laredo.

UISD students will be headed back to school on August 14th.