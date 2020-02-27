New Laredo Field Office Director takes command

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection Laredo Field Office is stepping into a new era of leadership sure to assist in the city's growth.

It's the fastest growing sector in U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a challenge that a new director is ready to take on.

It's a ceremony filled with tradition, passing the torch from one era of leadership to another.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Laredo Field Office is now under the direction of Randy Howe. A 30 year veteran of federal service ready to take on the responsibility of national security and economic security.

"Last fiscal year, in addition to leading the nation as the busiest field office in the country for trade processing, by processing over 2 billion dollars in imports, 3.6 million trucks, but also process 20.6 million vehicles, 11.5 million pedestrians, nearly 70 thousand of commercial buses and as we've highlighted in the video we seized more than 95,000 pounds of narcotics."

Howe says the direction his predecessors have left behind has turned the Laredo Field Office into the most innovative and productive.

But according to retired Laredo Field Director David Higgerson, there are still obstacles we face.

"We're on the cusp of greatness in south Texas, but we have challenges and the challenges are really kind of interesting. All of a sudden Chinese goods are dried up because of a virus, go figure. We have to kind of remember folks, if Laredo gets a headache, the United States gets sick so our challenges are going to be outside, some of these things are somewhat out of our control."

Aside from this Higgerson says infrastructure is a challenge for a growing community, but with a new leader like Howe they assure the future is in good hands.

Howe has held various leadership roles including: Buffalo Area Port Director, assistant director for Border Security, and Border Security Coordinator.