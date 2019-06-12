Juan Carlos Mendoza takes over as Mexican Consul

A New Mexican representative is ready to be the voice for the Mexican government in here in Laredo.

Juan Carlos Mendoza

As Carolina Zaragoza is ready to move on to her new position as director of the Mexican Consulate, Juan Carlos Mendoza is taking over her role.

Mendoza has been in service of the Mexican government in international affairs since 1992.

He labels the issue of the migration crisis a social phenomenon rather than a problem.

Mendoza also goes on to say it’s going to be very difficult to stop immigration.

Every Monday, the consulate will hold special sessions where he will be available to answer questions one on one.