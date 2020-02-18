New Mexican restaurant serving up breakfast

A new restaurant is serving up authentic Mexican meals to the community.

Mi Patria Restaurant is a new restaurant in town that serves homemade Mexican food just like grandma makes.

The restaurant serves, tacos, enchiladas and its own family recipe of Menudo.

Not only do they serve lunch and dinner plates; they also have a wide selection of breakfast meals during the week and Menudo on the weekends.

The restaurant is located at 2322 Jacaman Road, near the Sames Auto Arena.

For more information, you can call 956-568-2574.