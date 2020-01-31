New Rio Bravo mayor swears into office

The new mayor of Rio Bravo is officially sworn into the position.

Among family, friends, and community members Gilberto Aguilar Junior took the oath of office.

The position became vacant after residents voted for the removal of Daisy Valdez from office on November 5th.

Aguilar, who also ran in the previous mayor's election, has previously worked in the oil field and as an educator.

He promises to bring change to the people of Rio Bravo.

"We are going to respect the opinion of the people. We are going to work with the people. We are going to get the city on the steps to progress. We are going to look at all the finances, all the problems that we have and how much money we need. We need to put a plan in action to take care of that and make Rio Bravo better."

After the election, the voting results showed that out of 605 total votes, 403 voted for Aguilar while only 202 voted for Garcia.