New Texas law makes it illegal to send unsolicited nude photos

Social media users looking to send explicit pictures to someone could find themselves in trouble with the law.

Since September first, it is now illegal to send sexually explicit pictures without the consent of the person who receives them.

The law also known as House Bill 27-89, makes it illegal to send unsolicited pictures through dating apps, text messages, social media, e-mail, and other electronic platforms.

HB-27-89 makes Texas one of the first states to take a stand against sending sexually explicit images.

In a video statement, Governor Greg Abbott said in part, many people especially women get unwanted sexually explicit pictures by text or social media and adds it’s disgusting.

The new law went into effect September first making it now a class "C" misdemeanor with a maximum fine of $500.

The new law was backed by Austin-based dating app Bumble.

The new measure aligns with Bumble’s mission of combating so-called “Cyber-flashing”.