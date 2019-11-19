New Uno deck is politics-free

A new deck of Uno cards aims to keep families Thanksgiving dinner politics-free.

Mattel's limited-edition nonpartisan Uno deck removed the classic red and blue cards, which could be seen as politically-charged.

They were replaced with more politically-neutral colors of orange and purple.

As you can see, the packaging is purple as well.

The new deck also introduces a new veto card that reads "No politics."

When a family member breaks the "No politics" rule just veto them and if that doesn't work, you can still make them draw four.

