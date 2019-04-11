New York Yankee plays catch with fan in the stands

One lucky Yankees fan got a chance to have a one on one with one of his heroes.

New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge played catch with a young fan during the middle of a game.

It happened April 2nd when the Yankees were hosting the Detroit Tigers at Yankee's Stadium.

During a mid-inning break, Judge played catch with a fan in the outfield.

The two threw the ball back and forth a couple of times before Judge returned to his duties as right fielder.

Safe to say, Judge made the young man's day and a lifelong fan.