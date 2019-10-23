New York couple wins $38.5 million in Powerball Jackpot

A man in western New York is over a million dollars ricer after winning the Powerball jackpot.

David Yax along with his wife Claudia were introduced to the media on Tuesday when they were awarded their big prize.

Yax says he didn’t know he won until the next day when he checked the numbers.

The Yaxes say they were pretty calm when they realized they were the sole winners of the jackpot.

Yax took the lump sum which is nearly $38.5 million after taxes. Yax says winning the money has been a little overwhelming.

The couple says they will have some fun and do some traveling, including to places like Hawaii and Alaska. Yax says he'd like to build himself a nice working shop and a pole barn.

The winning lottery ticket was sold at the Tops Market in Derby.

The drawing was held on September 4, 2019.

This is the largest Powerball jackpot ever in western New York.