New Yorkers run up Empire State Building stairs

Runners from around the world gathered in New York Tuesday night to run up several flights of stairs, but not just any stairs, the stairs of one of the tallest buildings in the world.

Tuesday night was the 42nd annual Empire State Building Run-Up.

Competitors race up the famous skyscraper's 86 flights of stairs to the observation deck.

Specifically, that's more than 1,500 stairs.

Runners say it's quite a challenge.

Now it takes the best runners about 10 minutes or so to complete the stair climb.

If they took the elevator to the observation deck, it would take under a minute.