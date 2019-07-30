New airport director speaks out about future plans

The new department head for the City of Laredo Airport met with Rotary members to introduce himself and his plans for the department's future.

Jeffery Miller took over the job a little over a month ago.

He's been in the industry for 16 years and has worked in seven different locations, where he was last overseeing operations at the Pittsburgh International airport.

Miller believes there are many possibilities and opportunities for growth at the Laredo international airport.

Miller adds the cargo area is currently undergoing rehabilitation.

Over the last 20 years, the Federal Aviation Administration invested 250 million dollars and Miller projects they are receiving another 55 million over the next five years.