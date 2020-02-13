Newest mural highlights importance of Rio Grande

A section of Zacate Creek is seeing a little more pop of color and culture.

Driving by Lafayette and San Francisco Avenue, you may notice something out of the ordinary: a mural with bright colors and a message saying "Protect Our River."

The installation was put together by Cultivarte and commissioned by the City of Laredo Environmental Services Department.

Cultivarte member Shellee Laurent says they wanted to bring awareness to the Rio Grande since it's such an important resource to our community.

"It's the fourth most endangered in the nation. It's our only drinking water source, actually, the only water that we have to drink and it's important to take care of it, so we're trying to bring awareness by using public art, so the community can be more involved and understand. So we decided to use this as a message."

It took nearly five days to complete the art piece.

Other partners included Keep Laredo Beautiful and the Fine Arts and Culture Commission.