New associate judge sworn in

A local attorney is now part of a group of judges that will oversee the City of Laredo Municipal Court.

Eduardo Davila Junior was sworn into office in front of his family and friends.

Davila had been a prosecutor for the past four years and is following in the steps of his grandfather as a judge.

At 30-years-old, Davila says he is ready to help his community get back on their feet.

With Davila in office, the number of judges at the Municipal Court goes up to three.

Officials say the increase of judges aims to help get people in and out of the courtroom quickly.

Congratulations to Davila on this accomplishment.