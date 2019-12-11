New bill aims to impose sanctions on drug cartels

A group of lawmakers introduce a bill imposing sanctions on drug cartels.

It's called the Significant Transnational Criminal Organization Designation Act which was introduced by Senator Ted Cruz and Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton.

If passed, this would stop immediate family members of criminal organizations from admission into the United States.

This bill would also freeze their assets and seek civil as well as criminal penalties for anyone who helps criminal organizations.

The bill came to be in light of the November 4th attack of 9 U.S. citizens killed in Mexico.