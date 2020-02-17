New bookstore offering more than literature

A new bookstore is turning the pages on more than just a good novel in the community.

The Phoenix Bookstore is a brand new business located in the heart of downtown where bookworms and artists of all kind are encouraged to visit.

Not only do they sell a wide variety of books, they also host arts and craft classes to aspiring artists of all ages.

And of course, no book store would be complete without a place to grab a nice warm cup of joe or cold Frappuccino.

This Sunday, February 23rd, the book store is inviting the community to a Jr. Design art class.

The class will be from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and it’s open to students from 6th grade to 9th grade.

The book store is located at 1602 Victoria Street.

Their hours are from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, you can call 956-635-1215.