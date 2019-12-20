New burger joint offering party trays!

With the holidays right around the corner, a new burger joint in town is offering a wide variety of food options to choose from.

Burger IM which is pronounced "Burger Um" is Laredo's newest restaurant located right next to the Sames Auto Arena.

The franchise started in Israel and IM means plural thus the reason for the name "Burger IM".

Not only does the restaurant offer beef burgers, they also have, chicken burgers, chicken wings, and for the vegetarians, they also have vegan burgers as well.

Burger IM is located at 2413 Jacaman Rd Unit 7.

For more information you can call (956) 704-5656.