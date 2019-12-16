New north Laredo bus station will be built in 2020

Commuters who have dumped the pump and instead use public transportation have a second bus station in the horizon.

A new El Metro traffic hub is expected to start construction next year in north Laredo.

The original idea for the project was supposed to be a Maintenance and Operations Facility, but those plans have since changed.

The new station, which will be located on the intersection of Bartlet and Jacaman, will include a commercial area in the first floor and a second floor that will house El Metro Administration Offices.

Councilmember for district 5, Nelly Vielma, says the plan will be more efficient for areas far from downtown.

"It's going to eliminate a lot of the time people have to wait, and sometimes have to take another bus, just let's say for example, to go to TAMIU,” said Vielma. “So then, this one is going to be better connection for the south, for the Mines Road to go to that central location, and then from there connect to their areas in the north."

The project has an estimated value of $15 million.