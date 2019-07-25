New changes to asylum seeking process

After days of taking effect, a new rule for people applying for asylum has now placed tougher restrictions on immigrants looking to apply for asylum in the U.S. has been turned down by a federal judge.

During an interview on Tuesday, the Laredo Sector Border Patrol Chief Felix Chavez mentioned a new asylum rule that started last week.

Chavez says Border Patrol is implementing the interim final rule that was just published in the federal register which is going to create a more efficient way to give them a fair immigration proceeding.

Craig Lawrence, a local immigration attorney explained the new rule saying anyone seeking asylum in the United States needs to apply for the country in which they are going through first before applying in the U.S.

The new change would have made anyone unable to show that they had already sought asylum in those countries ineligible for asylum in the U.S.

For example, if you are in Guatemala and you go directly into Mexico, then you must apply in Mexico. If you are not allowed asylum in Mexico, then you can seek refuge in the United States and head to the port of entry.

After only about a week, federal Judge Jon S. Tigar has now blocked the interim final rule.

The LA Times quotes Judge Tigar saying, “Under our laws, the right to determine whether a particular group of applicants is categorically barred from eligibility for asylum is conferred on Congress.”

His decision put any changes on hold.

The California judge's decision is the latest blow to the Trump administration's attempts to curb the influx of immigrants coming to the U.S. from Central America.

Back in November, the judge issued a nationwide restraining order against the Trump policy seeking to limit asylum eligibility to only those who cross at legal points of entry.

On Monday, the Trump administration announced another rule change to expand the number of undocumented immigrants who can be put into fast-track deportation proceedings.

Pro-immigrant groups say they also plan to challenge that policy in court.