New charge filed against stepfather in connection with Maleah Davis' death

Prosecutors in Texas bring more charges against a man connected with the death of Maleah Davis.

Derion Vence and Maleah Davis

Derion Vence was arrested for allegedly being involved in the death of the four-year-old girl.

Vence was charged with causing serious bodily injury.

He was currently in jail for tampering with evidence which carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison; however, this new charge carries a potential life sentence.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office says a murder charge is not off the table.

Maleah went missing for several weeks before her body was found along an Arkansas highway.