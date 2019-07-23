New city planning director speaks during Rotary Club meeting

The latest addition to a City of Laredo department spoke during the recent Rotary Club meeting.

Early this summer, James Kirby Snideman recently started as the city's planning director.

On Monday afternoon Snideman spoke to Rotary Club members on continuing on with the Viva Laredo Plan.

The plan takes input from residents into what they want to see developed in the future.

Snideman says he looks forward to hearing from the public on what they want to see in their city.

Snideman says, sometimes city planners think they are experts and believe they are superior to residents; however it’s better to hear some of the important ideas that community members have in mind.

Before joining the Gateway City's Planning and Zoning team, Snideman worked four the City of Houston.