New mandate requires face cover while outdoors

A revision to a mandate is requiring residents to cover their mouth and nose not only when entering a public building, but now when you're out in the general public.

Any Laredoans two years or older will have to wear a mask, bandanna, or cloth to shield this nose and mouth.

"We know it seems rather excessive, but the way things were explained to me and the need to be extremely careful especially in these next couple of weeks is gonna dictate what things look like when we get out," said Laredo City Manager Robert Eads.

It's a stricter policy, but officials and the Local Health Authority believe this is the right step to take.



However, there are exceptions to the new face covering rule, says City of Laredo Attorney Kristina Hale.

"That does not include riding in a car, it does not include in your homes, it does not include when you're alone in your own office or something of that nature."

The City is following the CDC's rules when it comes to people who don't have to wear the mask, which is children younger than two-years-old, anyone with trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or unable to remove their mask without assistance.

Aside from that, some new mandates were added, including children no longer being allowed inside a grocery or convenience store.

"Unless absolutely necessary, because there's no child care available," said Hale.

The last addition is that personal protective equipment sold locally must first be offered to health care providers.



Since there's a nationwide shortage on PPE, it is the recommendation from local government and even the CDC that it be reserved for the medical community.

Residents will need to cover up even if they're on the sidewalks or neighborhoods exercising or any other activity.