New clinic helping local patients receive evaluations for transplants

Patients needing a transplant in our area have always had to travel to other cities in order to undergo evaluation; with the grand opening of a new transplant clinic, patients are getting the proper help they need.

Tania Avila says her three-year-old son, Ariel had a short bowel transplant less than a year ago after being diagnosed with short bowel syndrome when he was born.

Without a place to evaluate people needing some type of transplant in Laredo, Tania says most of her son’s young life has been spent traveling.

Avila says it’s hard for a family to travel to and from San Antonio just for monthly visits, which is something that other people needing transplants in Laredo are too familiar with, like those undergoing dialysis.

University Transplant Center Director Dr. Francisco G. Cigarroa says, the purpose of the clinic is to evaluate them for a kidney or liver transplant.

Those looking to donate a segment of their life to their loved ones can also visit the clinic to donate an organ.

Dr. Cigarroa says, before the grand opening of the clinic, patients needed to drive long hours just for evaluation but now with the help of this new clinic, doctors are able to provide quality health care in their hometown.

The clinic is a collaboration between UT Health San Antonio and the University Health System, one of the oldest transplant systems in Texas.

Our area is estimated to have over 1,000 people being treated with dialysis, and thousands more with chronic kidney disease that could face dialysis if their lifestyle isn't changed.