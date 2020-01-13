New county Utilities Director worked his way to the top

Webb County has found their new Utilities System Director.

It all came down to four candidates for the position that has been vacant for several months, after it's previous director left.

Although the position was vacant for some time, the county had two interim directors running operations.

After conducting interviews will all the candidates, commissioners unanimously voted on giving the position to Interim Director Thomas Sanchez.

Sanchez has 17 years experience in water and wastewater treatment. He first started as a plant operator at the Webb County Water Plant and has worked his way to the top.

Sanchez says he's looking forward to what's to come.

"I'm pretty excited, I know I have a long way to go and I know it's going to be a hard road, but with the support of the commissioners and judge we should be getting there. We should be getting compliance back the way the state requires."

Commissioners discussed having a consultant work with Sanchez as he takes on his new role as director.