New city curfew to apply for all ages

Council came together to discuss and pass motions that will affect just about everyone in the city when it comes to the coronavirus.

The stay at home measures continue to change.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, society is having to change how they live.

Tuesday evening, council members came together, while keeping their distance. Some in different rooms, others joined in through their computer in their home.

But something was new: everyone present was wearing a protective face mask.

A motion was passed making it a punishable offense for all ages to be out in public between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., with the exception of "essential workers" or emergency situations.

You will need to provide I.D. and a letter from work if you are out between the hours of the new curfew.

The City says police will use discretion and you could face a fine between $50 to $1,000, and it's an arrestable offense.

This new measure goes into effect on Thursday at 12:01 midnight.

A second motion was passed that included the mandate for all Laredoans to begin wearing protective face masks, or "nose to mouth" covers. That includes any type of fabric, scarf, or bandana.

This measure also takes effect Thursday at 12:01 midnight, and it can be punishable of up to $1,000, but a judge could determine the final fine.

If you are exercising in your yard or garage, you do not have to wear a mask.

The executive order was extended, putting all these mandates into effect until April 30th.

The City agreed to provide $10,000 each to the Laredo Regional Food Bank and St. Joseph's Pantry, with an additional motion to give $100,000 to the South Texas Food Bank.