New decade same old song!

After a gloomy and wet New Year's celebration, it looks like we are starting to get back to the way things were.

On Thursday, we will start off in the low 50s and warm up to about 72 degrees.

Those chances of rain will make a brief appearance in the early morning hours but it will clear up by the afternoon.

On Friday we will see lows in the 40s and highs in the 60s, making for a nice cool start to our weekend.

Then on Saturday and Sunday, we will be in the 70s and sunny, which is the best time to enjoy some outdoor activities.

Although it's a new year, it looks like it's the same forecast.