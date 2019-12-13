New defense bill to benefit military spouses

Providing military spouses with benefits they deserve is the message behind a new bipartisan legislation.

The bill could even change the benefits military spouses receive even if their spouse passes away in the line of duty.

According to Congressman Henry Cuellar, this new bipartisan bill will allow military spouses to be paid the full amount of benefits that they are entitled to.

Cuellar is just one of the many lawmakers in support of the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act.

The new legislation will repeal a current law that unfortunately requires surviving spouses of deceased military members to forfeit part or all of their Department of Defense Survivor benefit plan that they receive from veterans affairs.

Meaning some spouses may have to play an extra role in order to provide needs such as food, medicine, and even housing.

Cuellar says the current law is an unfair burden on the spouses.

The congressman says the spouses then have to worry about basic needs which is why that repeal is so important.

Right now there are roughly 64,000 families that are impacted by the current law which reduces their benefits by 1$5,000 per year.

The 2020 National Defense Authorization Act also secures 12 weeks of paid parental leave for all federal employees.

This is the first major benefit expansion for federal employees since the family and Medical Leave Act which was passed in 1993.

The paid parental leave will be separate from civilian annual or sick leave.

However, civilian employees must be employed with the federal government for one year before they are eligible for this benefit.