New, easier way to pay taxes online

We all know that when it’s time to pay your taxes or visit the Tax Assessor’s Office, you either can't find parking or have to wait in line.

Well now, there is a new and easier way to do that.

Today, the Tax Assessor Collector, Rosie Cuellar, announced that her office has gone mobile.

A personalized QR code is now printed on each 2019 tax statement allowing you to access account balances and payment options.

Once you scan the QR code, it will automatically personalize your account, giving you the option to pay online.

"It's technology of course, it’s accessibility, it makes everything a lot easier and convenient,” Cuellar said. “Sometimes individuals can't come over here for whatever reason, parking, they are working… so this is something they can make their payments 24/7."

The Tax Assessor’s Office takes care of more than 100 thousand accounts every year.