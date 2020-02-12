New family amusement center prepares for its "Main Event"

A big chain family amusement center is gearing up for its “Main Event”, and that’s of course its grand opening in Laredo.

Main Event is one of the nation’s growing arcade and family amusement centers.

Families can enjoy dinner, bowling, laser tag, and games, all under one roof.

They also have a Hollywood theme mini-golf course for kids and family members of all ages.

The arcade will be opening its doors this Saturday, February, 15th but the fun has already begun.

The amusement center is looking to celebrate its grand opening with a bang by offering several challenges and contests.

Weeks before it opened up, representatives from the restaurant organized a scavenger hunt where residents can win free prizes by just searching for bowling pins around town.

The arcade is also looking to give away free laser tag for a year to the first 200 in line this Sunday before doors open at noon.

Main Event is opening its doors at Mall Del Norte, right next to Forever 21.

For more information, you can call 722-2695.