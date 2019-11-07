New family physician opens the doors to her clinic

A new family medicine physician opens their doors Thursday.

It was the grand opening for Doctor Teresa Irizarry Quiles’s offices.

Dr. Irizarry is a bilingual physician who cares for patients from children ages 6 and up to older adults.

Her office specializes in managing women's health like diabetes, hypertension, and obesity.

In addition to checkups, she also administers pap smears and cancer screenings.

“I'm feeling very happy to be here offering my medical service to the community,” Dr. Irizarry said.

Other services include, checkups on gastrointestinal pathologies and problems with thyroid or kidneys.

Her office is located at the Laredo Careclinic south that's located on the 4400 of U.S. 83, Suite 100.

