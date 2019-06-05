New study seeks to speed up train traffic

A five-year project to speed up train crossings has seen some major developments.

Back in 2014, the consulting company C-T Strategies joined Kansas City Southern to ensure that trains carrying cargo come in and out safely between the U.S. and Mexico.

Another task was to limit the times it took to cross from both countries which results in long wait times at Laredo street crossings.

Since then, 50 members have been added to efficiently move and inspect cargos resulting in decreased the wait times.

Roughly 24 trains carrying dozens of boxcars cross between both countries every day.

