New law to change the way pregnant inmates are treated

Texas lawmakers are moving to meet more women’s needs within its prison systems and thanks to a new piece of legislation, conditions are set to improve dramatically in a couple of weeks.

This new legislation is slated to go into effect in just a few days.

Starting September first, it will require jails across the state to change the way they treat pregnant inmates.

Texas House Bill 1651, which was backed by the Texas Jail Project will forbid the use of shackles on pregnant women with the exception of extreme circumstances.

Right now, the current law prohibits the use of shackles on women but only during labor and while they recover from delivery; however, they can still be shackled any other time.

In Webb County, the jail houses roughly 35 female inmates.

According to Sheriff Martin Cuellar, so far this year, Webb County has booked seven known pregnant women; however, they have not had a woman give birth at the county jail under Sheriff Cuellar’s tenure.

The new legislation will also allow mothers to spend 72 hours with their newborn after giving birth, something Sheriff Cuellar says is the right thing to do.

Sheriff Cuellar says, as a human being, we have to take care of them, and we also have to follow what the state does so we got to do what's right for the inmate, for the female, and for the baby.

That the jail also has policies in place to make it safe for pregnant inmates such as clearing the hallways when they are escorted away from their cells.

Despite Webb County never having a pregnant inmate give birth, Cuellar says his officers will be ready.

House Bill 1651 will also require the correctional department to supply 10 free feminine hygiene produces to women each day.