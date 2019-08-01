New law to enforce strict punishment for harassment towards teachers

A new law that will go into effect next month will set new disciplinary standards for students who harass teachers.

As a result of this new law, school officials will be making some new changes to its policy.

A Laredo educator who did not want to be named says being assaulted by students is something they have experienced several times.

The teacher says when they have been assaulted or ridiculed they would make fun of them where they would have to stop teaching and call an administrator.

The educator says the last thing you want to do is escalate the situation.

Currently, both school districts in Laredo have disciplinary measures that include detention, suspension and mandatory placement at an alternative school.

Depending on the severity of the harassment, a UISD representative says there are a variety of disciplinary measures.

Annette Perez with UISD says now it falls under a mandatory placement if it meets the elements of harassment.

The recently passed SB 2432 is a new law that could send more students straight to alternative schools if they engage in harassing school employees.

Harassment includes threatening to inflict physical harm, making repeated phone calls, or making obscene comments in person via cell phone, or social media.

If the components of harassment fall under any of these four categories, then the administrator would move forward with a student conference and possibly even suspension.

The employee will also reach out to law enforcement to ensure it meets elements of the law.

The student’s parents will also be contacted by the school administrator who will inform them the student could be sent to an alternative school.

The new law will go into effect on September first just days after the first day of school.