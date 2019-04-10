New management company closer to taking charge of UniTrade Stadium

A new management company could soon take charge of the local baseball stadium with negotiations to finalize the agreement set to begin.

Since the summer of 2017, the UniTrade Stadium hasn’t had a management company on its grounds; however, soon it could be a whole new ball game.

During the last City Council meeting, a local company by the name of South Texas Venue Management got the green light to go ahead and begin contract negotiations.

Daniel Lopez Jr., one of the owners of the company says things usually start off well in Laredo, but then they lose momentum; citing the hockey team and football team as examples.

Lopez says with the recent return of the Tecos Baseball Team, he’d like to make sure they stay indefinitely.

He says in the last seven years, there hasn’t been a very consistent control of what’s happening, but now that there’s something good and they want to make sure to preserve it.

With the games getting televised in Mexico, it could open the door for more tourism opportunities in Laredo.

Lopez says they are going to try and capitalize on bringing more of the Mexico markets to come to Laredo, but it’s not just baseball, they are also looking to bring festivals, boxing, and martial arts events to the stadium.

Lopez adds that having people from Laredo managing the arena is the best decision that City Council could have made.

Although over 100 registered bid suppliers were invited, according to the City of Laredo, South Texas Venue Management was the only company to submit a complete bid.