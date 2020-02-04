City-wide baby changing stations approved

A mandate to have baby changing stations in businesses across the city is approved by City Council.

The ordinance will have to go before council a few more times before it's implemented but the approval means staff can start working on some of the ideas council shared.

District 4 councilman Alberto Torres proposed the idea saying the mandate will target new developments or current businesses applying for a permit to remodel their restrooms.

Torres says he understands the financial burden on small businesses and asked City staff to work on some sort of way to help provide the businesses the changing stations.

Members of council agreed that it would be easier for businesses to put these stations in family bathrooms.

The councilman wanted to push this forward because he says many families struggle to change their child's diaper in a sanitary manner when there are no changing stations in public restrooms.