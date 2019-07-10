New medical clinic coming to north Laredo

A new ER clinic is coming to north Laredo.

On Wednesday, the Laredo Medical Center broke ground for the new facility located on McPherson near North Central Park.

The new facility will be a full spectrum emergency department that will be open 24/7.

Enrique Gallegos with the Laredo Medical Center says the new facility will create 26 new jobs, and have seven exam rooms with state of the art technology.

The facility will also feature onsite radiology and lab services.

The project will cost roughly 13 million dollars with construction expected to be finished by next year.