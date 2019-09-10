New middle school could be coming to South Laredo

A local school district is moving forward with plans to build a new campus after one of its committees approved a middle school project in south Laredo.

The multimillion-dollar project will use money from a bond passed back in 2013; however, some in the community are saying they have safety concerns the district should take into consideration before they proceed.

An anonymous parent who we’ll call Jose agrees that the city needs new schools; however, there are things that worry him when he thinks of a new campus near his neighborhood.

Jose says they are going to build it near his neighborhood, which means more traffic which will cause a lot of chaos.

During Monday’s UISD Bond Oversight Committee meeting, officials spoke about a new middle school.

Assistant Superintendent Enrique Rangel says a proposal to build a second middle school as part of the 2013 bond program was approved by the UISD tax payers.

District officials believe the project will be very cost-effective because they will be using a prototype method.

That prototype is a similar floor plan as their previously constructed Raul Perales Middle School. The district says the new middle school will cost roughly 22 million dollars.

Jose says he hopes that upcoming projects in the Las Lomas Del Sur and Pita Mangana Area will be built with an entrance facing wider roads.

UISD is hoping to begin construction by the end of this year with a possible opening slated for 2022.