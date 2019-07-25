New mural bringing a little bit of color to the downtown area

A portion of downtown Laredo that has been a part of the city’s history for ages is now getting a little boost of color.

Whether you’re entering Laredo through bridge one or just passing by the intersection of Zaragoza and Convent Avenue, you will be sure to see this design catching the attention of the public.

The Zaragoza Zarape Mural is helping bring safety for pedestrians and cyclists who frequent the downtown area.

Aside from the safety, it also brings color and art, something the City of Laredo is looking to enhance in the area.

City Makery director Regina Portillo says they wanted to make the commute for thousands of pedestrians a little more lively.

With the support of the City of Laredo and different department like traffic and parks they were able to bring this project to life.

District 8 Councilman Roberto Balli provided the funding from his district, which is said to be less than $700.

They encourage the public to stop by take a look or a picture and enjoy.