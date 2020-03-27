New officers sworn in while practicing social distancing

The Laredo Police Department added 17 new officers to the force on Friday.

The ceremony, along with most things in life these days, had to be changed due to the circumstances we're all now facing.

While practicing social distancing outside the Laredo Police Department Headquarters, the only people present were the Chief, cadets, and the Laredo Secretary to administer the oath.

Loved ones were not in attendance.

With this pinning ceremony, the police department now has 502 sworn officers.