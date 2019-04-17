New ordinance could limit events held by councilmembers

If you’ve been on social media, chances are you have seen several councilmembers post about their upcoming events.

The events range from tree plantings, ribbon cuttings, groundbreaking ceremonies, and even fireworks displays; however, there could soon be a city ordinance which would limit the number of events held by each councilmember.

Based on Monday’s City Council meeting, the number could soon go down to just six activities per member.

Once the limit has been reached, each city official would need to present it to the council where the request would be approved or denied.

Councilman Dr. Marte Martinez says the reason for this ordinance is to avoid hosting redundant events.

Martinez also says there’s a limited amount of parks employees that are celebrating the same holiday, which puts a strain on their work.

In addition, sometimes their daily duties are interrupted or completely canceled in order to make time for those events.

The possible ordinance could also further clarify the definition of an event as four or more parks and rec employees are needed.

Councilmembers will also be required to notify the parks department at least 30 days before the event is scheduled.

Last year, council members held roughly 85 events.