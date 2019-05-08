New ordinance limits events per district

City Council has voted to limit the number of events per district to only six.

The change does not include groundbreaking ceremonies, unveilings or ribbon cuttings.

Councilwoman Nelly Vielma asked that city staff set up a procedure for these events, so they can have a checklist to follow before putting them together.

Under this new ordinance, members will also be required to let staff know at least 30 days in advance about an event they would like to host.

This is a way to prevent overtime for certain city departments.

District Four Councilman Alberto Torres Jr. was very vocal on the subject saying that some members take advantage and host an excessive amount of events.

Torres says when a councilmember is up for re-election they sometimes take advantage and host several events.

With this new ordinance, it will bring more control to the way things are done in their district.

Money for the events comes from both district promotional funds and general funds.’

Once a limit has been reached, each city official would need to present the event to the council where it will be approved or denied.