A project in the works for almost nine years broke ground over the weekend.

The future La Presa Community Park will serve residents on Mangana Hein Road.

County officials, local architects, and contractors attended the ceremony on Friday morning.

Residents in the area say they are glad the project is finally taking off.

The county had proposed the project in 2010 and got about $150,000 in in funding back in 2012.

Construction will begin later this year.