Plan for new parking spaces across from Justice Center

Construction has started on a new parking lot in downtown Laredo.

At Monday's commissioners court meeting, officials spoke about the nearly 70 spaces that'll be across from the Justice Center.

Commissioners temporarily agreed to a parking fee of $2 an hour and a maximum of time they can charge for parking, which is eight hours.

They also said there would be a fee for anyone who loses their ticket.

One of the main questions would be what would happen to jurors and how staff will accommodate on days like "Jury Mondays."

"I would like to see on Monday's, when we have jury duty Mondays, and they will have every now and then, it's not just Jury Monday, it's a special jury selection of some sort," said Judge Tano Tijerina. "It doesn't happen very often but when it does I would like to see that free that day, or some way some how the parking there is free."

The Webb County purchasing agents says that the system they're working on will allow them to validate parking.

Commissioners agreed to bring this item up at the next meeting because their suggestions aren't final.

The project has an estimated cost of over $240,000. The funding comes from the 2019 bond series.