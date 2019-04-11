New construction project paving the way for colonia residents

"Get out if you can" is the name of one Webb County Road that will help people get out of a colonia.

This is part of a construction project issued by precinct three commissioner John Galo.

Galo says people living in Las Lomas will soon see the construction of a new bridge and road.

Right now, the roads heavily flood when it rains causing problems for people who try to leave the area.

The bridge and the new road that will connect to the "Sal-Si-Puedes"Road will be an alternative exit for families who live in the area.

Galo says, “Salsipuedes is out of the flood plains so we can create the new evacuation route so alot of people from the north and west side of Las Lomas can travel west and down these roads and be able to get out.”

The county will be providing the materials and the Army Corps will be doing the construction for the project.

The project is set to start in July.